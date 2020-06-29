Smarsh Launches Enterprise Archive Powered by Microsoft Azure

Smarsh has launched its Enterprise Archive on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, allowing businesses to save, search, review, and produce content from more than 80 communication channels. Smarsh also preserves the richness and complexity of data generated across all major Microsoft communications platforms, including Microsoft SharePoint Online, Yammer, and Microsoft Teams.

"Multinational banks and financial services organizations need to govern a proliferating volume and variety of electronic communications across the globe," said Brian Cramer, Smarsh's CEO, in a statement. "By deploying Enterprise Archive on Microsoft Azure, enterprises are not only meeting their requirements for today, they are future-proofing their growing archive for tomorrow. Organizations are also positioning themselves to extract more value, intelligence, and utility from the data within their archives."

With Enterprise Archive on Microsoft Azure, users can automatically grow or shrink the size of their archives as data volumes expand or contract. Resource-intense activities like imports, searches and exports can flex to use the full capacity of Azure Virtual Machines and Azure Managed Disks.

Enterprise Archive provides application program interfaces (APIs) for content ingestion, data enrichment, and platform administration. This lets users integrate their archives with a range of third-party solutions, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, and analytics.

Enterprise Archive runs simultaneously across three distributed Azure Availability Zones. This triple-active deployment eliminates the need for disaster recovery sites while reducing recovery time objectives and recovery point objectives.