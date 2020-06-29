Numa Integrates with Google Business Messages
Numa, providers of an answering service powered by artificial intelligence, now supports Google's Business Messages, in addition to support for text messages, picture messages, Facebook Messenger, and voicemail.
With this integration, businesses can offer a message button from within Google Maps and Google Search. Numa enables texting with a business phone, even if it's a landline.
"We are excited to be part of Google's program for Business Messages. We're committed to improving customer connection with the best conversational messaging experience," said Tasso Roumeliotis, founder and CEO of Numa, in a statement. "Main Street businesses are known for providing fantastic customer experience, and so we're thrilled to be able to offer Numa businesses an upgraded customer messaging experience through Google Search and Maps."
"Helping businesses improve and enhance ways to communicate with their customers has always been a focus for Google," said Fei Gao, partnerships manager at Google, in a statement. "We're excited that Numa is integrating with Google's Business Messages to meet their customers where they are, create connections that count, and respond to messages that allow program optimization."
