Brightcove Launches Virtual Event Experiences
Brightcove, a video platform provider, has released Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences, a solution that allows organizations to deliver virtual events with customizable, immersive, live, and always-on video experiences.
Features of Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences include the following:
- Branding that lets users control viewers' experiences and surrounding content by hosting on Brightcove;
- The ability to offer integrated ads, complete with analytics; and
- A variety of security options beyond password protection and geo-blocking, including single-sign on and integration with user management solutions.
"The pandemic is video's evolutionary moment, and as a result, video is now at the forefront of how we communicate with others, how we conduct business, and is enabling us to stay connected even when physically apart," said Sara Larsen, chief marketing officer at Brightcove, in a statement. "Events are a place for information sharing, learning, business building, and networking. Now, more than ever, we need events to flourish and connect us in a virtual video experience. Brightcove Virtual Events Experiences allows organizations to deliver exceptional virtual events quickly and securely, without sacrificing the attendee experience. With this solution, we're not only helping our customers adapt to the changing landscape but also allowing them to stay connected with their audiences with an engaging, innovative video-driven digital experience."