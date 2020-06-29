Brightcove Launches Virtual Event Experiences

Brightcove, a video platform provider, has released Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences, a solution that allows organizations to deliver virtual events with customizable, immersive, live, and always-on video experiences.

Features of Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences include the following:

Branding that lets users control viewers' experiences and surrounding content by hosting on Brightcove;

The ability to offer integrated ads, complete with analytics; and

A variety of security options beyond password protection and geo-blocking, including single-sign on and integration with user management solutions.