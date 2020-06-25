FinancialForce Integrates with Gainsight

FinancialForce, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) and professional services automation platform provider, has partnered with customer success platform provider Gainsight.

Through the partnership, organizations will be able to leverage both platforms for extended visibility into customer experiences at different touchpoints.

"This partnership will serve to break organizational silos between finance, sales, services, support, and marketing so that everyone who touches a customer can make smarter decisions and be more responsive to changes in the customer environment," said Karl Rumelhart, chief product officer at Gainsight, in a statement. "Processes and intelligence continually improve thanks to feedback loops and the interpretation and aggregation of data over time." "By drawing on signals from all your connections to your customers, you can take customer centricity to a new level," said Dan Brown, chief product and strategy officer at FinancialForce, in a statement. "This complete view of the customer allows you to make informed decisions with more confidence. Lifetime value for the customer is greatly enhanced."

FinancialForce joined Gainsight's customer success ecosystem, Gainsight Sightline, as part of this partnership. Together they will provide integration for pre-defined metrics so that aggregating the signals, interpreting them, and acting upon them will be out-of-the-box functionality. For example, customer payment metrics and data can be highlighted within Gainsight's predictive health scorecard, offering a call to action with that customer based on the data and established thresholds. In another example, Gainsight data will feed into FinancialForce's workspaces for finance or professional services professionals.