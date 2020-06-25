FTI Consulting and ForMotiv Partner on Digital Behavioral Data Capture for Insurers

FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm, and ForMotiv, a developer of digital behavioral data capture software and services, are partnering to deliver data capture capabilities and advisory services to insurers and other financial services companies.

ForMotiv's digital behavioral intelligence platform captures a digital DNA of applicants and web users. It provides new insights related to web session data-entry form behavior, such as hesitation, field re-entry, corrections, cut-and-paste, and hover times to help companies improve their predictive models.

The partnership combines this data capture and the financial services industry expertise of FTI Consulting.