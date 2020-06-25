Celtra Launches Creative Automation and Creative Enablement

Celtra, a marketing creative software company, has launched Creative Automation for Marketing and Creative Enablement for Programmatic.

Celtra Creative Enablement for Programmatic is a display and video solution for publisher platforms. Celtra Creative Automation (CA) for Marketing is a production automation solution for companies looking to streamline creative process and collaboration along the entire production workflow.

Spotify and adidas have embraced Creative Automation to solve a variety of content scaling and production challenges.