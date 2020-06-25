Celtra Launches Creative Automation and Creative Enablement
Celtra, a marketing creative software company, has launched Creative Automation for Marketing and Creative Enablement for Programmatic.
Celtra Creative Enablement for Programmatic is a display and video solution for publisher platforms. Celtra Creative Automation (CA) for Marketing is a production automation solution for companies looking to streamline creative process and collaboration along the entire production workflow.
Spotify and adidas have embraced Creative Automation to solve a variety of content scaling and production challenges.
"By introducing creative production automation to our workflows, Spotify has been able to produce and launch four times more content with twice as fast production cycles with our global summer campaign. This kind of scale would not be feasible with manual creation," said Veda Partalo, vice president of premium brand and marketing at Spotify"Celtra let us turn our brand toolkits into flexible creative master templates that could be adapted into 100s of beautiful variants by local markets, saving us money and time per campaign, while maintaining quality and enabling personalization," Marcus Cho, global lead for consumer engagement, audience and media personalization at adidas, said in a statement.