Yext Reveals Summer '20 Product Release
Yext yesterday unveiled its Summer '20 Product Release for early access. The release offers several features to help businesses customize their search results in Yext Answers.
"At a time when businesses are being asked more questions than ever, Yext's mission to deliver accurate information has never been more relevant," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "With our Summer '20 release, businesses now have even more tools to easily and swiftly deliver the information customers and potential employees are looking for. From customizing search results to publicizing current job opportunities and much more, this set of updates helps businesses stay nimble as they navigate this unprecedented time."
The Summer '20 Product Release includes the following features:
- Query Rules: In addition to answering consumers' questions, businesses can highlight specific content in their search results and configure special rules that fine tune search results based on a certain query, where a search takes place, whether a user is logged in, and more;
- Deleted Review Recognition: Businesses now have control over how reviews that are deleted by customers on sites like Google or Facebook appear in the Yext platform. With Deleted Review Recognition, they can keep or flag deleted reviews as "Removed" or delete them permanently.