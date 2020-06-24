OpenMarket Launches Indigo Messaging Platform

OpenMarket, an Amdocs company, today launched indigo, a mobile engagement platform to help businesses communicate with customers and employees.

The cloud-based platform allows users to set up automated campaigns across SMS, RCS, and MMS. It features templated campaigns (created by domain experts), best-practice insights, artificial intelligence, advanced spam and smishing filters, and direct access to a global, multichannel messaging network. It will also enable real-time querying, data visualizations, and in-depth reports.

"For too long businesses have been held back by the complexity of the mobile ecosystem," said Jonathan Morgan, CEO of OpenMarket, in a statement. "According to our Empathy in the Age of AI research, which surveyed more than 4,000 consumers and 600 customer-focused leaders, an overwhelming majority of CX leaders are calling for communication platforms that are easy to use, easy to integrate, and provide customer insights to improve their CX journeys. indigo has been designed specifically to address these needs. With the launch of indigo, we are taking huge strides in our journey to remove friction and create flow for our customers and our customers' customers."

indigo by OpenMarket will also enable companies to send messages that show their company name and logo instead of a phone number. indigo takes existing SMS messages and automatically upgrades them to branded messages whenever capable devices are detected.