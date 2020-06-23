Mitto Adds Verified SMS by Google

Mitto, a provider of omnichannel communications solutions, has added Verified SMS by Google to the Mitto platform, allowing companies to leverage sender authentication and branding features to deliver secure SMS customer communications.

Verified SMS by Google enables companies to protect consumers from unwanted, unsolicited, and insecure texts.

"The power of SMS for increasing customer engagement is undeniable, but as with any digital link to end users, it can be a target for fraud," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto, in a statement. "With Verified SMS we can enable this messaging technique for our customers, reduce threats and allow them to optimize this valuable communication channel even further."

Verified SMS by Google works by authenticating, on a per-message basis, the content that is sent. When a message is verified, consumers using Google's Messages app see the sender's business name, logo, and a verification badge in the message thread. Verified SMS allows companies to send shipping updates, travel confirmations, finance alerts.

"We're pleased to have Mitto support Verified SMS by Google, which helps consumers confirm the true identity of the business that's texting them," said Andreas Nita, head of global partnerships at Google, in a statement. "With Verified SMS, we're aiming to provide a more safe and trustworthy messaging experience."

Verified SMS is available to Mitto customers in the United States, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, the Philippines, Spain, and Canada.