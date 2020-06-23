Oak Innovation and Call Journey Partner on Advanced AI and Conversation Analytics
Oak Innovation, a communications management provider, is partnering with Call Journey, a voice data and analytics provider, to bring advanced artificial intelligence-powered conversation analytics to its partners and customers.
The partnership provides Oak Innovation customers and partners with real-time data capture, analysis, and management of all customer and employee conversations, particularly those occurring within their contact centers.
"Call Journey provides a market-leading conversation analytics technology that greatly complements our own solution," said Richard Garel-Jones, product director at Oak Innovation, in a statement. "Through this partnership, both our customers and partners can record and analyze their customer conversations for an easier, safer, and improved workflow and a more streamlined data discovery. This will have a hugely positive benefit for our customers across both the public and private sector."
"We are proud to have Oak Innovation on board as one of our amazing strategic partnerships. Organizations can now have near real-time insight and better understanding of what their customers and employees are saying. Accessing previously unstructured data (conversations) will accelerate the ability for Oak Innovation customers to make more informed decisions across every aspect of their organizations," said Paul Humphrey, Call Journey's CEO, in a statement.