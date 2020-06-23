Creative Virtual Launches Neutrino Release of V-Person

Creative Virtual, a provider of customer and employee engagement solutions, today launched the Neutrino release of V-Person, its virtual agent and chatbot technology that brings together humans and artificial intelligence.

The Neutrino release combines Creative Virtual's V-Person conversational virtual agent and chatbot technology; V-Portal, its orchestration platform for virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat management; and its global team of consultants.

Neutrino offers flexible integration options, unlimited customization, and blending of natural language processing (NLP), AI, and machine comprehension. It can integrate with other AI engines and systems, including systems for image recognition, intent matching, and verification and sales processes.

Neutrino also combines organizational data with its Transcript Analysis Tool and sector-specific intent libraries.