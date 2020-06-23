Intercom Launches Conversational Support Funnel
Intercom today launched the Conversational Support Funnel, a holistic framework for delivering and scaling modern, next-generation customer support through a messenger-first experience.
The Conversational Support Funnel combines proactive, self-serve, and human support capabilities to get ahead of known customer problems before they arise, automatically answer repetitive questions with bots, and resolve complex issues with the right support agents.
"Customer support is undergoing an irreversible transformation, and antiquated support systems just don't cut it anymore," said Jane Honey, senior director of product at Intercom, in a statement. "Phone and email don't meet the needs or expectations of modern customers, and businesses have to find a new way to deliver customer support. Conversational support is the answer. Intercom's business Messenger is the best way to build amazing relationships with customers because it's personal, real time, and fast. Businesses that don't deliver conversational experiences will be left behind."
Intercom's Conversational Support Funnel shows businesses how to strategically scale conversational support beyond just live chat .It supports Intercom's real-time and asynchronous chat, conversational bots, contextual help content, targeted outbound messages, team inboxes with advanced rules and workflows, and more.
Marketing and sales teams can also use Intercom.
"We've seen companies who adopt conversational support successfully scale their support activities to meet and often exceed customer expectations, even during the COVID-19 pandemic when they faced an unprecedented volume of queries," Honey added. "There's no doubt that conversational support is the future, and Intercom is focused on empowering businesses with the very best tools and ways of working to evolve support to succeed in the new, modern era."
Related Articles
Intercom Launches Business Messenger
24 Apr 2018
The messaging platform is designed to go well beyond chat capabilities.
Intercom Introduces Custom Bots
08 Aug 2018
The new chatbot technology brings together messengers, apps, and bots with the aim of accelerating sales.
Intercom Launches Video Bots
30 Aug 2018
They combine the humanity of video with the automation of bots.
Chili Piper Builds App Integrated with Intercom’s Messenger Platform
20 Sep 2019
Chili Piper's new app can route leads and opportunities in real time and enable self-booking by prospects or two-click booking by agents.
Intercom Introduces Resolution Bot for Automated Customer Support
25 Feb 2020
Resolution Bot leverages automation and machine learning to help businesses deliver immediate resolutions for customers.