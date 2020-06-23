Intercom Launches Conversational Support Funnel

Intercom today launched the Conversational Support Funnel, a holistic framework for delivering and scaling modern, next-generation customer support through a messenger-first experience.

The Conversational Support Funnel combines proactive, self-serve, and human support capabilities to get ahead of known customer problems before they arise, automatically answer repetitive questions with bots, and resolve complex issues with the right support agents.

"Customer support is undergoing an irreversible transformation, and antiquated support systems just don't cut it anymore," said Jane Honey, senior director of product at Intercom, in a statement. "Phone and email don't meet the needs or expectations of modern customers, and businesses have to find a new way to deliver customer support. Conversational support is the answer. Intercom's business Messenger is the best way to build amazing relationships with customers because it's personal, real time, and fast. Businesses that don't deliver conversational experiences will be left behind."

Intercom's Conversational Support Funnel shows businesses how to strategically scale conversational support beyond just live chat .It supports Intercom's real-time and asynchronous chat, conversational bots, contextual help content, targeted outbound messages, team inboxes with advanced rules and workflows, and more.

