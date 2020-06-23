PCI Pal Partners with Talkdesk

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, is partnering with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider.

Through the partnership, Talkdesk can leverage PCI Pal's cloud platform to enable secure payment services to its global customer base and reseller partners with simplified deployment processes and no need for on-premises hardware.

"We're excited to be working with Talkdesk, augmenting its award-winning platform with our secure and compliant payment technology, which now empowers organizations to engage with customers across multiple channels including voice, webchat, social media, email, SMS, and more," said James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal, in a statement. "Talkdesk already offers some of the most innovative solutions for customer experience, and by offering PCI Pal's technology within Talkdesk's platform, their global customers are able to ensure sensitive cardholder data is secure, even from remote working environments."

"Talkdesk understands the changing needs of today's innovative enterprises and prides itself on creating contact center solutions that continuously improve the customer experience and result in increased productivity, customer satisfaction, and higher cost savings," said CK Kannan, chief product officer at Talkdesk, in a statement. "It is important to us that we also ensure the highest levels of security and compliance for our customers now more than ever, and PCI Pal allows us to do that."