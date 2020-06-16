BigCommerce Unveils Page Builder

BigCommerce, a cloud-based commerce platform provider, today released Page Builder, a drag-and-drop visual design for creating online storefronts.

Page Builder lets companies build new and edit existing pages with drag-and-drop blocks of content called widgets, including individual products, carousels, text blocks, branded images and video, promotional banners, buy buttons, blocks of custom HTML code, and more.

"This year, businesses have learned firsthand the value of agility in order to quickly respond to rapidly changing market conditions or adapt to the resulting shifts in consumer shopping behavior," said Jimmy Duvall, chief product officer at BigCommerce, in a statement. "Page Builder gives brands all the tools they need to build a world-class ecommerce storefront faster. It also makes it much easier for merchants to take their business online for the first time."

With Page Builder, companies can change the look and feel of their stores, including the homepage, product and category pages, as well as content and cart pages; test new content and preview how pages will appear across devices before publishing; and create custom applications using BigCommerce's Widgets API. Users can also inject custom capabilities via HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

Union of Elements, a Seattle-based hemp and cannibidiol merchant, already used Page Builder to craft its commerce site.