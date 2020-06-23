Journey Unveils Trusted Identity Platform

Journey launched today as a company with its first offering, the Trusted Identity Platform, which uses a zero-knowledge network-based approach to identity and customer data protection in the contact center.

Central to Journey's Trusted Identity is a cryptographic concept called zero knowledge that allows individuals to prove something to be true without revealing the details. Journey brings this technique to agent-caller interactions leveraging customers' smartphones and enterprise mobile apps to make it possible to request, verify, and share sensitive details, from a Social Security Number to a credit card payment, with the agent only ever seeing a pass/fail on their screens. No sensitive personal information ever actually travels to or is seen by agents or the contact center infrastructure.

The platform and zero-knowledge network enable identity verification, document verification, digital signatures, and payment processing, all in the same interaction. It can be deployed with or without an enterprise mobile app.