Brandcast Launches Content Studio
Brandcast, providers of a code-free web content system for businesses, today launched the Brandcast Content Studio, a content creation system for sales, marketing, and general business teams that helps users create mobile-ready websites and digital content.
Brandcast Content Studio builds on the first product launched in the Brandcast Web Content System: the Brandcast Design Studio, which helps designers, creative teams, and agencies create custom, enterprise-class digital content at scale and code-free.
Brandcast Content Studio incorporates the following five elements of large-scale digital content production:
- Digital design that makes every digital experience customizable and unique;
- Custom branding that enforces unique corporate branding standards for all content;
- What-you-see-is-what-you-get editing that gets users started in minutes;
- Digital asset management that stores reusable text, images, videos, templates, and content blocks; and
- Scalable web hosting infrastructure built on Amazon Web Services.
Brandcast Content Studio can be applied to any form of business communications, including product websites, catalogs, and landing pages; sales presentations, proposals and collateral; customer case studies and market research reports; corporate and investor communications; entertainment and event websites; COVID-19 updates, and customer communications portals. Brandcast Content Studio also enables companies to digitally transform old content into interactive, trackable content.
"We've tackled one of the most daunting technical challenges in enterprise software: how to cure the universal content logjam," said Richard Yanowitch, Brandcast's CEO, in a statement. "This has required cracking the code on large-scale digital content design and production. Our solution fuses custom digital design, complex editing, a sophisticated branding system, and large-scale digital content production onto a single team platform, one that empowers everyday business users to create almost any imaginable digital experience for their customers code-free."
"We solved the massive content backlog problem by doing all the really difficult coding inside our platform—a massive amount of code, so customers don't have to," added Conor Egan, Brandcast's chief product officer, in a statement. "Nobody else has built this kind of code-free content generation capability for enterprise—not even the largest software companies. And when we say enterprise scale, we mean it. Content Studio was developed and beta tested with customers who have migrated thousands of non-technical users and websites onto the Brandcast platform."