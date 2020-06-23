Brandcast Launches Content Studio

Brandcast, providers of a code-free web content system for businesses, today launched the Brandcast Content Studio, a content creation system for sales, marketing, and general business teams that helps users create mobile-ready websites and digital content.

Brandcast Content Studio builds on the first product launched in the Brandcast Web Content System: the Brandcast Design Studio, which helps designers, creative teams, and agencies create custom, enterprise-class digital content at scale and code-free.

Brandcast Content Studio incorporates the following five elements of large-scale digital content production:

Digital design that makes every digital experience customizable and unique;

Custom branding that enforces unique corporate branding standards for all content;

What-you-see-is-what-you-get editing that gets users started in minutes;

Digital asset management that stores reusable text, images, videos, templates, and content blocks; and

Scalable web hosting infrastructure built on Amazon Web Services.

Brandcast Content Studio can be applied to any form of business communications, including product websites, catalogs, and landing pages; sales presentations, proposals and collateral; customer case studies and market research reports; corporate and investor communications; entertainment and event websites; COVID-19 updates, and customer communications portals. Brandcast Content Studio also enables companies to digitally transform old content into interactive, trackable content.