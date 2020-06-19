Vonage Integrates with Zapier

Vonage, a cloud communications provider, has integrated with Zapier, offering Vonage Business Communications (VBC) unified communications and Vonage API users immediate access to more than 2,000 business applications and productivity tools. Integration with Zapier enables users to automate tasks and customize workflows in just a few clicks. "The integration between Vonage and Zapier opens the door to thousands of automations and integrations for our enterprise customers," said Jay Patel, chief product officer at Vonage, in a statement. "By enabling our customers to connect Vonage with their other business applications without the need for development resources or code, we are arming businesses with countless opportunities to easily customize workflows and address specific use case needs, enhancing productivity and creating a better employee and customer experience." With Zapier, Vonage customers can build actions, called "Zaps," to trigger tasks or automations between Vonage and other business applications. Among the use cases are the following: Sending SMS reminders and notifications based on Google calendar events;

Creating customized screen pops; and

Logging time into call tracking applications. "We are pleased to welcome Vonage to our growing network of integrated applications," said Jonathan Rochelle, chief product officer at Zapier, in a statement. "By providing access to the thousands of business applications, productivity tools, and CRMs in the Zapier network, Vonage can help customers realize the value of automating their work by connecting Vonage to the apps they use every day."