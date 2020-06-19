Katalyst Launches Sales Katalyst

Katalyst Technologies has launched Sales Katalyst for ecommerce businesses to integrate their sales technologies with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems for real-time data.

"We're excited as we provide businesses an opportunity to leverage advanced technology for unlocking the success in modern sales environments while keeping their customers engaged," said Rahul Shah, CEO of Katalyst Technologies, in a statement. "The most successful brands appreciate the significance of competitive differentiation, and we are eager to bring it at their disposal."

Sales Katalyst can integrate with almost all ERPs, including ApparelMagic, Quick Books, Celero, and Zapier,, and comes with features like customized catalogs, sales analytics, event management, and voice search.