HCL Launches Version 12.1 of Its Unica Marketing Platform
HCL Technologies has released Unica 12.1 to power the next generation of customer journeys and goal-based marketing.
Version 12.1 includes three new modules. They are as follows:
- Unica Journey?, allowing users to set marketing goals and orchestrate customer journeys in a real-time self-service environment;
- Unica Deliver, allowing users to send messages to customers on any digital channel, at scale; and ?
- Unica Link?, allowing users to connect all marketing touch points with point-and-click integration.
HCL also introduced the Unica Power Pack, which lets companies access the entire Unica platform,using a simplified, transparent consumption-based pricing model. HCL's new Unica Goal-based Marketing QuickStart offering lets users define and start meeting their marketing goals in as little as 30 days.
"Today, marketers are charged with setting and achieving specific revenue goals, weekly or monthly. They are designing and building customer journeys in a self-service environment and monitoring their progress in real time. They are making changes to customer journeys on the fly to meet their marketing goals. Goal-based marketing with Unica V12.1 was designed specifically for today's marketer," said Darren Oberst, corporate vice president and head of HCL Software, in a statement.
"With Unica V12.1, HCL is taking great strides to close the gaps with their enterprise competition, and in many areas improving the long-term and existing strengths of the Unica platform as a whole. With Unica Deliver and Unica Journey, they are deploying the functionality that marketers expect to be embedded within the marketing automation platform. We're also excited about the simplified pricing model, which we hope will make it easier for our clients and partners to leverage a wider suite of capabilities with a reduced commercial and procurement impact," said Andrew Addison, founder and CEO of Purple Square, in a statement
"The investment HCL Software has made in the Unica platform is impressive. In the V12.0 release earlier this year, they delivered big leaps in functionality, open-source-supported platform, cloud-native readiness, and open API support. With this V12.1 release, the Unica Marketing solution becomes a platform that includes Campaign, Interact, Plan, and Optimize and three new offerings in one package with a simplified pricing model. HCL is investing in a proven marketing platform, and we expect accelerated cloud release cycles to bring future functionality to market even faster," said Gerry Murray, research director for marketing and sales technology at IDC, in a statement.