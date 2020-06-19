HCL Launches Version 12.1 of Its Unica Marketing Platform

HCL Technologies has released Unica 12.1 to power the next generation of customer journeys and goal-based marketing.

Version 12.1 includes three new modules. They are as follows:

Unica Journey?, allowing users to set marketing goals and orchestrate customer journeys in a real-time self-service environment;

Unica Deliver, allowing users to send messages to customers on any digital channel, at scale; and ?

Unica Link?, allowing users to connect all marketing touch points with point-and-click integration.

HCL also introduced the Unica Power Pack, which lets companies access the entire Unica platform,using a simplified, transparent consumption-based pricing model. HCL's new Unica Goal-based Marketing QuickStart offering lets users define and start meeting their marketing goals in as little as 30 days.