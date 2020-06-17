Oracle Launches Oracle Communications Security Shield (OCSS) Cloud

Oracle today launched the Oracle Communications Security Shield (OCSS) Cloud, a real-time communications security solution. Built on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the solution uses artificial intelligence and the real-time enforcement capabilities of Oracle Communications Enterprise Session Border Controller (E-SBC) to determine the risk of session initiated, protocol-based communications crossing enterprise networks. By quickly detecting malicious call signatures and behavioral anomalies, the OCSS Cloud can autonomously mitigate dangerous network threats.

Oracle's Communications Security Shield Cloud integrates advanced behavioral analytics, anomaly detection, and caller-reputation scoring to dynamically assess incoming call risk. It provides the following:

Dynamic risk assessment: Calls are inspected, analyzed, and assessed though advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and security capabilities such as user behavioral analytics, threat signature detection. and anomaly detection;

360-degree visibility: A comprehensive dashboard provides data visualization of real-time communications traffic, including an overview of actionable insights for mitigating threats and traffic anomalies; and

Real-time enforcement: Customizable enforcement policies ensure the alignment of mitigation behaviors with organizations' risk tolerances.

Together, these capabilities enable real-time communications traffic designed to be secure from cyber threats, such as telephony denial of service attacks, nuisance calls, theft of service, traffic pumping, and account takeovers.