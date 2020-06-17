SalesBoost Receives U.S. Patent

SalesBoost, a skill-based simulation training platform provider, has earned a U.S. patent for its role simulation training program. The proprietary technology delivers an active learning experience using voice analysis software focused on knowledge retention and building skills.

"This patent confirms the revolutionary nature of our training program that boosts knowledge, confidence, and, most important, performance," said SalesBoost's founder and CEO, Gretta Brooks, in a statement. "We've leveraged technology to allow business professionals to develop and change the behaviors they need to be successful, and we've done it at a substantially lower cost than traditional training methods."

The SalesBoost program features on-demand role-playing delivered in short segments that are practiced and rehearsed via simulations with artificial intelligence technology. The patented voice-activated training program simulates scenarios for a user to practice and rehearse until they attain the effective communication skills desired. In addition to attaining knowledge on a topic, they adopt new behaviors that improve confidence, persuasiveness, empathy, momentum, energy level, cadence, tempo, tone, and positivity.

Nearly 200 active courses are available under a host of categories, including customer service, sales, public speaking, leadership, and personal development, and 72 other courses are in development. The courses are self-paced and available on any device, in short, micro-learning segments.