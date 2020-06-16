Topbox Launches Brand Experience Score (BXS)

Topbox, makers of customer experience analytics software, today unveiled Brand Experience Score (BXS), a customer experience management metric that provides visibility into the performance of customer-impacting business activities.

BXS leverages Topbox's core capabilities for aggregating and analyzing voice and digital customer interactions to generate rolling, numerical scores representing the degree of friction customers experience across specified business areas, such as product, digital, marketing, logistics, network, billing, public relations, or customer service.

BXS is generated by analyzing unsolicited, everyday customer conversations. Millions of omnichannel customer interactions are analyzed and rolled up into a BXS dashboard that displays scores for up to nine business areas, along with an aggregate score for the enterprise. Interactive spark charts display the scores for each business area and indicate increasing or decreasing trends. Users can drill down to the conversations behind low or rapidly changing scores to understand precisely where customers are experiencing friction points and how to fix those issues at the source. With this insight, organizations can benchmark customer experience across key business areas and identify and prioritize specific changes to improve customer satisfaction, retention, and loyalty.

BXS can be configured to aggregate and analyze data from any combination of communication channels, including phone, chat, email, SMS, product reviews, social media, online communities, and surveys. Classifying that data by business function and adding a scoring algorithm and dashboard at the enterprise level allows senior management to know precisely where their customers are having issues.