LiveIntent Integrates with Rubicon Project

LiveIntent has integrated its Authenticated Bridge solution with Rubicon Project's sell-side advertising platform to empower advertisers to transact on a unique, stable, and privacy-safe identifier.

LiveIntent's Authenticated Bridge framework solves audience resolution and addressability issues by connecting advertiser and publisher first-party data. At its core is the nonID, which has a direct relationship to specific email addresses and allows companies to bridge data sets using identifiers within the original data sets. The nonID is tied to an active, hashed email in the LiveIntent graph to help users predict the primary email address that is associated with a device or browser. With more than 3 billion unique online identifiers and 9 billion connections anchored in first-party data, LiveIntent's identity graph is built using only first-party cookies whose insights are tied directly to validated and active emails.