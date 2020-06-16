LiveIntent Integrates with Rubicon Project
LiveIntent has integrated its Authenticated Bridge solution with Rubicon Project's sell-side advertising platform to empower advertisers to transact on a unique, stable, and privacy-safe identifier.
LiveIntent's Authenticated Bridge framework solves audience resolution and addressability issues by connecting advertiser and publisher first-party data. At its core is the nonID, which has a direct relationship to specific email addresses and allows companies to bridge data sets using identifiers within the original data sets. The nonID is tied to an active, hashed email in the LiveIntent graph to help users predict the primary email address that is associated with a device or browser. With more than 3 billion unique online identifiers and 9 billion connections anchored in first-party data, LiveIntent's identity graph is built using only first-party cookies whose insights are tied directly to validated and active emails.
"In addition to helping publishers make their inventory more accessible and useful to advertisers, people-based identifiers improve the end user's digital media experience," said Garrett McGrath, vice president of product management at Rubicon Project, in a statement "We continue to work with industry partners to develop community-driven identity solutions that simplify and enhance the advertising experience for publishers, advertisers and consumers, all the while respecting data privacy. LiveIntent's Authenticated Bridge framework provides an identity solution that is reliable, transparent, and streamlined."
"The industry has watched repeatedly as proprietary solutions that claimed to be a common currency for publishers and advertisers were rolled out," said LiveIntent Founder and CEO Matt Keiser in a statement. "For publishers and brands, the days of accepting a closed solution are over. Prebid is open, and our nonID is a way to connect to the ecosystem on a customer's terms. This framework works with established vendors' proprietary IDs but is also open to any publisher or brand that has their own email data. LiveIntent and Rubicon Project believe in the power of open source technology and have built solutions designed for easy integration and adoption, all while adhering to data compliance."