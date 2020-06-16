Alteryx Introduces Analytics Hub and Intelligence Suite

Alteryx, a provider of analytic process automation (APA), today introduced Alteryx Analytics Hub to extend the power and value of the Alteryx APA Platform and Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a predictive modeling add-on for Alteryx Designer.

"Quality data insights are no longer a nice-to-have; they are a must-have for data workers in all parts of an organization. The innovation in our latest release places the power of discovery and prediction into the hands of all data workers without technical acumen or specialized skills. Making data accessible to anyone, removing tedious manual processes, and helping people learn inside the platform allows organizations to make better decisions faster," said TJ Williams, vice president of product at Alteryx, in a statement. "These innovations are a direct result of the feedback we received from our customers and community members, and we are excited to see how they further advance their skills to tackle increasingly complex analytic challenges."

Analytics Hub consolidates analytic assets into one platform. It takes users from data discovery, to insight, to action while automating repetitive, time-consuming data processes.

"Our product engineering teams are relentlessly focused on building products and capabilities with an extensibility-first mindset," said Derek Knudsen, chief technology officer at Alteryx, in a statement. "Analytics Hub, as an example, has more than 250 APIs, which means third parties can build innovative features on top of the Alteryx APA Platform. The result for businesses is even more powerful, flexible APA solutions."

Intelligence Suite, part of the Alteryx APA Platform (2020.2) update, works with Analytics Hub and Alteryx Designer and helps users without a data science background build their own predictive models. By leveraging Assisted Modeling capabilities, users can create end-to-end machine learning pipelines in minutes.

2020.2 also introduces the Alteryx Multithreaded Processing (AMP) Engine, allowing multiple threads of a process to execute simultaneously. Other highlights of 2020.2 include the following: