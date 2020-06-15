SAS Partners with Microsoft

Through a partnership announced today, Microsoft and SAS will enable customers to run their SAS workloads in the Microsoft Azure cloud.

The companies will migrate SAS' analytical products and industry solutions onto Microsoft Azure as the preferred cloud provider for the SAS Cloud. SAS' industry solutions and expertise will also bring added value to Microsoft's customers across health care, financial services, and many other industries. This partnership builds on SAS integrations across Microsoft cloud solutions for Azure, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Power Platform.

"Through this partnership, Microsoft and SAS will help our customers accelerate growth and find new ways to drive innovation with a broad set of SAS Analytics offerings on Microsoft Azure," said Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive vice president of cloud and AI, in a statement. "SAS, with its recognized expertise in analytics, data science, and machine learning, is a strategic partner for Microsoft, and together we will help customers across dozens of industries and horizontals address their most critical and complex analytical challenges." "SAS and Microsoft have a shared vision of helping customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. We both understand that it is about enrichment of data and improving lives through better decisions," said Oliver Schabenberger, SAS' chief technology officer and chief operating officer, in a statement. "Partnering with Microsoft gives customers a more seamless path to the cloud that provides faster, more powerful, and easier access to SAS solutions and enables trusted decisions with analytics that everyone, regardless of skill level, can understand."

This will include optimizing SAS Viya for Azure and integrating SAS' industry solutions, from fraud to risk to retail, into the Azure Marketplace. Additionally, Microsoft and SAS will explore opportunities to integrate SAS analytics, including industry-specific models, within Azure and Dynamics 365 and build new solutions that are natively integrated with SAS services across multiple industries.

Supported with joint co-selling and go-to-market activities, additional SAS products and solutions will begin rolling out later this year.