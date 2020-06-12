Indigo Slate Launches Everywhere Experiences

Indigo Slate, a Zensar company that specializes in digital transformation, has launched Everywhere Experiences for managing customized digital events.

Everywhere Experiences brings together Indigo Slate's end-to-end conceptualization, consultation, design, and content strategy with Zensar's technology implementation capability.

Events managed through Everywhere Experiences can be completely customized from the look, feel, design, and experience and can include on-demand, webinar, live streaming, or experiential activities. And, with the Everywhere Experiences framework, users can bring an interactive aspect to events.

"We are all citizens of a new world where businesses need to reinvent their strategies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Everywhere Experiences has been devised to continue building immersive digital experiences which are as personalized and focused as a physical event," Sandeep Kishore, CEO and managing director of Zensar, said in a statement. "Our customers are looking for new and innovative ways to harness the power of digital solutions, and we are confident that Everywhere Experiences is the future of how events will be organized going forward."

"One of the key drivers of high-impact marketing strategies are business events. As the new reality seeps in, marketers are looking for ways to replace the physical event experience with a better, more inclusive, cost-effective, and flexible alternative," Abhishek Vanamali, chief marketing officer at Zensar, said in a statement. "Everywhere Experiences is designed to address marketers' needs who must look at ways to continue with their marketing efforts with digital ideas. Everywhere Experiences is all about creating hyper-personalized and immersive experiences for the audience, bringing them together from anywhere virtually and building new interactive digital connections."