WeCommerce Acquires Foursixty

WeCommerce, an e-commerce technology company, has acquired Foursixty, a partner in the Shopify and Instagram ecosystems that helps direct-to-consumer companies such as Fashion Nova, Pura Vida Bracelets, Knix, MVMT Watches, Mejuri, and Skims monetize their Instagram content. Foursixty joins Pixel Union, Rehash, Out of the Sandbox, Supple, and Yopify in WeCommerce's growing portfolio of Shopify-related businesses.

"We're excited to have the team at Foursixty join the family. We remain very confident that the future of retail will be online and that Shopify is the best e-commerce platform to help merchants. We intend to continue focusing our efforts on finding wonderful partner businesses like Foursixty in the coming months," said Chris Sparling, CEO of WeCommerce, in a statement.

"We are proud and excited to have found a new home within the WeCommerce family. From our very first conversations together, we immediately felt aligned with their team, their values, and their vision. We couldn't be more thrilled to join a company comprised of such established eCommerce leaders and are looking forward to beginning our next chapter with them," said Michael Chachula, CEO of Foursixty, in a statement.