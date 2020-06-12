Chatmeter Launches Mobile App
Chatmeter, a provider of local search marketing and reputation management, has launched a mobile app that brings key features from the Chatmeter LocationHQ reputation management and local SEO platform to mobile devices.
The Chatrmeter mobile app lets business leaders update their listings information, including hours and photos, across sites like Google, Facebook, and Yelp, directly from their mobile devices. It also features in-app review management, response capabilities, real-time alerts, brand-verified response templates, and seamless approval systems.
"Businesses today are updating their policies, store hours, and temporary closures on a daily basis. We have been supporting many businesses in successfully communicating with their customers and making changes to their listings quickly and efficiently, which is now more important than ever," said Collin Holmes, CEO and founder of Chatmeter, in a statement. "Marketers are having to do more with less, especially resources right now. Yet, the digital marketing demands are even higher with the amount of changes in business data. This mobile tool allows a marketer to have a centralized, on-the-go solution to address these issues."