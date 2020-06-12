Chatmeter Launches Mobile App

Chatmeter, a provider of local search marketing and reputation management, has launched a mobile app that brings key features from the Chatmeter LocationHQ reputation management and local SEO platform to mobile devices.

The Chatrmeter mobile app lets business leaders update their listings information, including hours and photos, across sites like Google, Facebook, and Yelp, directly from their mobile devices. It also features in-app review management, response capabilities, real-time alerts, brand-verified response templates, and seamless approval systems.