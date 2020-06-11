MindTickle Partners with Sandler Training for Sales Readiness
MindTickle, a provider of sales readiness technology, is partnering with Sandler Training, a sales, management, and leadership training organization, to provide sales organizations with personalized training.
Through the partnership, Sandler Training content for sales and sales managers can now be tailored with a data-driven approach to further develop skills and readiness.
"The combination of Sandler Training and MindTickle empowers professionals to change behaviors, develop new attitudes, and improve techniques," said David Mattson, CEO and president of Sandler Training, in a statement. "This is proving to be especially important as today's sales landscape is going through significant short-term and long changes due to the current socio-economic crisis. Partnering with the leader in sales readiness and enablement to deliver our content and methodology was an easy choice. MindTickle's ability to deliver personalized and data-driven training and skills development is extremely important as sales organizations are adapting to changing market conditions but need to meet sales goals."
"With companies worldwide requiring employees to work from home but also stay engaged and effective, the need for systematic alignment of methodology, including manager observation and intervention as well as disciplined seller execution, has never been more important. MindTickle and Sandler can support these sales teams with a proven standard and a playbook of best practices, content, and training that is accessible anytime and anywhere, in the context of a buyer interaction," said Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy and marketing officer at MindTickle, in a statement. "Our partnership with Sandler Training gives organizations access to top-notch expertise, training, and methodology as part of a holistic approach to sales readiness that enables companies to meet current or adjusted revenue targets."