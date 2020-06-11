Smarsh Supports WhatsApp and WeChat

Smarsh now provides capture and archiving support for messaging apps WhatsApp and WeChat, allowing companies to capture, retain, and review employee communications with customers on those platforms for regulatory and oversight obligations.

"WhatsApp and WeChat are incredibly popular, global consumer messaging channels that are increasingly being used for business purposes, especially as organizations are supporting suddenly-remote workforces," said Adam Miller-Howard, Smarsh's vice president of business development, in a statement. "Smarsh customers now have the unique ability to capture, preserve, and review content from these applications, addressing long-standing compliance, e-discovery, and governance challenges. This enables Smarsh customers to adopt communication networks that drive productivity and profitability."

Content captured from WhatsApp and WeChat is supported in native format in the Smarsh Connected Archive or it can be exported to a legacy solution. Message data, along with metadata, is indexed, retained, and available for supervision, legal review, or export.

Smarsh customers can consolidate their compliance and e-discovery efforts, and reduce their cost and complexity, by integrating WhatsApp and WeChat content with all their other electronic communications. Smarsh provides archiving support for more than 80 communications channels, representing email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging/collaboration, websites, and voice.