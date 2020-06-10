ClearSale Updates Shopify App with Greater Fraud Protection

ClearSale has updated its integration with Shopify, now as a public app, to provide e-commerce merchants greater protection from fraud, chargebacks, and false positive declines.

ClearSale's service leverages human fraud analysts with proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify fraud. The analysts ensure that no order is declined without a fraud expert looking into the risky order and safeguarding the decision to accept or decline.

"Our app was already helping Shopify merchants protect their transactions from fraud and chargebacks," said Rafael Lourenco, executive vice president at ClearSale, in a statement. "Now, as a public app, merchants who are experiencing a significant increase in online sales will have even easier access to ClearSale's combination of advanced AI-tools and human expertise. With a few clicks, retailers can prevent fraud while protecting their revenue."

The public app is available to download for free from the Shopify App Store.