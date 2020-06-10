Smart Communications Launches SmartIQ

Smart Communications, providers of a customer conversations management platform, today launched SmartIQ, a product for transforming traditional forms-based processes into intelligent, conversational user experiences.

SmartIQ evolved from the Intelledox product that Smart Communications acquired in July 2019.

"Enterprises must stop delivering customer communications and instead start enabling customer conversations that are interactive, personally relevant, and consistent across all channels, and SmartIQ is a key component to this critical evolution," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications, in a statement. "When we acquired Intelledox last year, we knew that together, we could redefine customer engagement while helping companies become more efficient, decrease time to market, and ultimately generate more revenue. The launch of SmartIQ is the culmination of that vision, and we are thrilled for what this means for our company and the customers we serve."

In the past year, Smart Communications worked hard to integrate SmartIQ and SmartCOMM, the company's customer communications management (CCM) offering. Key to this was making SmartIQ available via Amazon Web Services (AWS), a deployment option first made available to SmartCOMM customers more than two years ago.