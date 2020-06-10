Brooks Bell Launches Free Version of Its Illuminate A/B Testing Software

Brooks Bell, an agency dedicated to conversion rate optimization and personalization, has overhauled its illuminate experimentation program management software and made it available for free.

illuminate helps companies store, share, manage, and learn from their testing and conversion rate optimization programs.

"We created the original version of illuminate seven years ago when we realized there wasn't a product on the market that helped experimentation teams organize and improve their programs," said Greg Ng, Brooks Bell's CEO, in a statement. "illuminate is our response to that need, and our newest version incorporates the feedback and learnings from the thousands of tests that our team and clients have input into illuminate. It's our most powerful, most insightful solution yet, and we're thrilled to be able to offer it for free so that all testing teams can benefit."

illuminate provides a communal, searchable knowledge base for teams to store their A/B tests, results, roadmaps, and more. It creates a space to gather test ideas, vote on, and share winning strategies to inform future tests and lets users publicize testing wins via case study templates that can be shared with key stakeholders.

The illuminate dashboard is fully customizable, enabling tracking of testing specific goals as well as the testing team's influence on broader company goals. It uses Brooks Bell's proprietary Insights Framework for organizing test outcomes, brainstorming and testing customer theories, and uncovering key insights about customers.

illuminate fully integrates with Adobe A4T to connect Adobe Target and Analytics test data within the tool.