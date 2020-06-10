AppsFlyer Launches Zero, a Free-for-Life Marketing Suite
AppsFlyer, a marketing attribution provider, launched Zero, a free-for-life package as part of its Zero Budget Marketing initiative for developers, product managers, and marketers .
AppsFlyer Zero includes AppsFlyer's complete engagement suite, all for free: OneLink deep linking technology, smooth web-to-app and social media-to-app user journeys, Smart Banners, referrals and user invites, SMS and QR codes, cross-promotions, and more.
"Now more than ever, companies need to operate in a zero-budget marketing mindset," said Oren Kaniel, co-founder and CEO of AppsFlyer, in a statement. "COVID-19 forced all of us to rethink our marketing strategies and go back to basics. Companies need to focus on having a great product and onboarding experience and leveraging their most important assets: their owned media, website, social media, and user base. This is the time for brands to get creative and grow their business at zero cost. We're proud to provide product managers and app developers with our technology for free as open APIs they can use to delight and engage with their existing and new customers."