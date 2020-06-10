AppsFlyer Launches Zero, a Free-for-Life Marketing Suite

AppsFlyer, a marketing attribution provider, launched Zero, a free-for-life package as part of its Zero Budget Marketing initiative for developers, product managers, and marketers .

AppsFlyer Zero includes AppsFlyer's complete engagement suite, all for free: OneLink deep linking technology, smooth web-to-app and social media-to-app user journeys, Smart Banners, referrals and user invites, SMS and QR codes, cross-promotions, and more.