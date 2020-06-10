Wrike Introduces Solution for Marketing Agencies

Wrike, a collaborative work management platform provider, introduced Solution for Agencies for creative, marketing, advertising, and digital agencies.

Solution for Agencies delivers configurable internal and external collaboration features, including repeatable task automation, templates and custom workflows, and a centralized, digital workspace dedicated to each client.

"Today's agencies are feeling the squeeze from all directions. Clients are demanding greater transparency into the project lifecycle. Employees are looking for better options to execute and manage their work. And competitors are moving faster than ever before," said Alexey Korotich, vice president of product management at Wrike, in a statement. "With Wrike, agencies now have a single, complete solution to manage the entire end-to-end agency workflow, from project brief, planning, and resourcing all the way through campaign execution, goal attainment, client update, and billing, helping them work smarter and more efficiently, which results in a better client experience."