Nielsen Launches 3D Virtual Reality Suite for In-Store Research

Nielsen Global Connect today launched a suite of virtual and augmented reality Smart solutions that includes Nielsen SmartStore for in-store testing, Nielsen SmartShelf for shelf and planogram testing, and Nielsen SmartShopper to uncover in-store shopping behaviors.

SmartStore allows users to create and test customized, in-store shopping simulations and scenarios within a dynamic, 3D, 360-degree total store environment, multiple shelf layouts and locations, point-of-sale (POS) designs, promotion displays, packaging options, and even whole store designs. It provides a read on shopper head, eye, and foot movements and a 3D heat map of the store, shelf, or aisle. A playback function allows users to review the in-store shopper journey and tag possible problem moments. Within the playback function, researchers can also ask test shoppers qualifying questions about why they chose or reacted in a certain manner at the shelf.

Nielsen SmartShelf allows companies to design and test aisle, category, and shelf scenarios using passive data and active survey insights.

The latest edition of SmartShopper, which will be available in July, will enable companies to identify and uncover in-store shopper behaviors. Fueled by the latest in augmented reality, this smartphone-enabled, shopper marketing tool allows for product images, in-store marketing artwork, and seasonal or special-event concepts to be tested by shoppers in-store using interactive gaming technology.

All of these products incorporate technology from InContext Solutions, an established player in 3D simulation software.