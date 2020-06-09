Valassis Launches Checkout Coupon Solution
Valassis, a provider of marketing technology and consumer engagement, today released Checkout Coupons, which extends promotional messages across in-store networks, offering increased reach for brands and more savings for consumers.
Valassis' turnkey solution allows companies to engage with new or loyal consumers where they shop. Coupons are printed at the register for post-purchase use.
The Checkout Coupons solution leverages the Catalina In-Store Partner Media Network, reaching 91 million households and spanning 23,000 U.S. retail stores.
"Given today's rapidly changing environment, Checkout Coupons bring expanded reach and a level of flexibility to our clients as well as greater savings to consumers," said Curtis Tingle, executive senior vice president of product at Valassis, in a statement. "This solution enhances marketers' ability to leverage responsive omnichannel campaigns and be more nimble as they strive to meet their program goals."