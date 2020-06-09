Valassis Launches Checkout Coupon Solution

Valassis, a provider of marketing technology and consumer engagement, today released Checkout Coupons, which extends promotional messages across in-store networks, offering increased reach for brands and more savings for consumers.

Valassis' turnkey solution allows companies to engage with new or loyal consumers where they shop. Coupons are printed at the register for post-purchase use.

The Checkout Coupons solution leverages the Catalina In-Store Partner Media Network, reaching 91 million households and spanning 23,000 U.S. retail stores.