VRTCAL Launches SaaS Version of Its Ad Platform
VRTCAL, a mobile advertising platform provider, has launched a cloud-based offering that allows developers to simplify, unify, and increase the efficiencies of their ad stack and connect directly to more advertisers.
With its new SaaS offerings, VRTCAL lets developers connect more directly with companies through VRTCAL's architecture, economies-of-scale, and efficiency controls.
"At VRTCAL, we believe that earning only 51 percent of advertisers spend is not enough for developers and that their ad stacks present too many inefficiencies and unknowns," said Todd Wooten, founder and president of VRTCAL, in a statement. "There are still too many participants and too many legacy and structural inefficiencies between the developers and the brands. I'm incredibly proud that VRTCAL continues to innovate and break down barriers in the app development space, as we deliver these first-of-their-kind services that enable efficiencies at all levels, including the SDKs, mediation, auctions, and buyer connections."