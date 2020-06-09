VRTCAL Launches SaaS Version of Its Ad Platform

VRTCAL, a mobile advertising platform provider, has launched a cloud-based offering that allows developers to simplify, unify, and increase the efficiencies of their ad stack and connect directly to more advertisers.

With its new SaaS offerings, VRTCAL lets developers connect more directly with companies through VRTCAL's architecture, economies-of-scale, and efficiency controls.