Kameleoon Switches to TypeScript for Personalization and Testing Platform

Kameleoon has updated its personalization and A/B testing platform with features to help developers handle restrictions imposed by the latest Apple Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) 2.3 update.

Central to this release is a switch from JavaScript to TypeScript within its engine code, which has also been substantially rewritten. This means that the scripts deployed on visitor devices by sites using Kameleoon are now 30 percent smaller, at 30.7KB, for improved execution speed.

"At Kameleoon we are dedicated to ensuring our clients can deliver the most powerful personalization and testing programs to benefit the user experience, engagement, and conversions," said Frédéric De Todaro, chief product officer at Kameleoon, in a statement. "Our latest upgrades further improve our market-leading performance and functionality, helping our clients benefit when putting personalization and experimentation at the heart of their digital strategies."

Apple's latest update to ITP 2.3 imposes a seven-day limit on storage of user data by sites accessed via the Safari browser. If visitors using Safari and involved in a test return to a site after more than seven days, they will not see the same variant as before. Kameleoon solves this issue through server-side cookies synchronized with Local Storage.

The latest update to Kameleoon also allows users to move to beacon calls and better manage legal consent.

New features for developers have also been recently introduced, including the ability to code experiments and Chrome Extension for troubleshooting live experiments from their browsers.