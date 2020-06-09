Act-On Adds Capabilities to Its Marketing Platform

Act-On Software, providers of a growth marketing platform, enhanced its products to help marketers drive personalized product engagement.

With these latest updates, Act-On is transforming traditional lead management into marketing automation with complete control over brand experiences at every digital touchpoint. The new features include the following:

"Even in tough times like those we face now, marketers are optimists and solution-finders. Act-On was founded on a fierce dedication to helping our customers succeed, which is at the heart of our new look and enhanced platform," said Kate Johnson, CEO of Act-On, in a statement. "For over a decade, we've helped marketers evolve and grow their businesses, not just secure leads. Now more than ever, we are committed to helping marketers deliver exceptional brand experiences and nurture long-term relationships."