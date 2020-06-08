NICE Launches Trial Version of Design Studio
NICE today launched a trial version for its next-generation Automation Studio. Openly accessible via the NICE RPA website and free for the next six months, the new version helps boost development skills in both attended and unattended automations. Automation developers can now get hands-on experience with the NICE RPA tool's interface, drag-and-drop functionality, built-in developer guidance, smart callout builder, and other capabilities.
NICE's Robotic Automation Community Edition allows users to expand their automation development skills with content, tutorials, and best-practices in building automations, and to get certified on NICE Automation Studio. Members of NICE's Robotic Automation User Community will automatically be able to access the NICE Robotic Automation Community Edition.
"We are excited to see more and more developers turn to automation as their next career move," said Barry Cooper, NICE Enterprise Group's president, in a statement. "This is apparent in our growing RPA developer community, as well as the many new automation-related roles we see springing in the market. By bringing this free automation trial version, we are striving to make automation more accessible to today's work-from-home developers, who play a role in creating solutions for supporting their business and service operations."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned