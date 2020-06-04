Voxco Launches Free Website Satisfaction Tool

Voxco Survey Software has launched a free website satisfaction survey tool for businesses to measure customer experiences online. The tool helps companies gather customer data to better understand visitor intent, task completion, customer effort, customer satisfaction, and Net Promoter Scores.

"Most websites convert in the low single digits," said Jonathan Levitt, chief marketing officer at Voxco, in a statement. "We want to give people the ability to understand the why behind conversion and supply them with the key performance indicators required to really move the needle. By listening to the voice of the customer and understanding what's working and what isn't, website owners can improve the experience and drive higher outcome measures."

The free survey tool is available in English; more languages will follow shortly.