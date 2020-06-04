Button Partners with Adjust to Help Marketers with Mobile Affiliate Growth
Button, a mobile commerce technology company, is partnering with Adjust, an app marketing platform, to enable companies to view app traffic optimized by Button in their Adjust dashboards.
This integration brings affiliate into the marketing fold. Mutual customers of Button and Adjust can now see the performance of the app affiliate channel alongside all other channels of traffic.
"Adjust and Button share a common vision for empowering data-driven marketers to succeed," said Andrey Kazakov, vice president of partnerships at Adjust, in a statement. "With the combined power of our best-in-class measurement and automation solutions, we are removing a lot of the manual work for marketers and freeing them to work smarter and maximize the impact of their mobile affiliate strategies."
"Now more than ever, brands have to make smarter investments with their marketing dollars. Button's partnership with Adjust is offering marketers the confidence they need to understand how affiliate, frequently cited as their most profitable channel, is performing in mobile," said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button, in a statement. "We couldn't be more proud to team up with Adjust, the global SaaS business that we've long admired. Together, Button and Adjust are mobile's definitive growth engine helping marketers better understand the value that the affiliate channel is driving toward their business goals."