Litmus Integrates with SAP Marketing Cloud

Litmus, an email marketing company, has integrated its Email Previews application with SAP Marketing Cloud, a multichannel marketing platform delivering data management, intelligent orchestration, and closed-loop measurement.

The integration allows for streamlined collaboration across marketing teams and all other teams involved in the approval process to test emails as they are built and streamline email production. It then leverages engagement insights into content and tactics that will resonate with audiences.

"Every minute matters when creating a great email campaign. Email marketers often find themselves wasting time and effort because of lack of collaboration between platforms and the inability to test early and often," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "The integration of our solution with SAP Marketing Cloud enables marketers to optimize their email testing and development processes by leveraging the customer data SAP provides to truly understand what customers want out of a marketing email. Not only will internal teams save time, frustration, and effort, but email campaigns will better resonate with customers."

Through the Litmus Email Previews application, businesses using SAP Marketing Cloud can access real-time previews directly inside the email editor for SAP Marketing Cloud. Emails can be previewed in real time for more than 90 email clients and devices. Businesses using SAP solutions now have access to the Litmus checklist and proof tools to help ensure their emails have all the recommended components. Additionally, due to this integration, Litmus users now have access to deeper customer analytics and insights.