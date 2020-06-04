Redpoint Global Launches rgOne Platform

Redpoint Global introduced its customer engagement platform, rgOne, bringing together real-time data, analytics, and orchestration.

"The world is forever changed, and a brand's ability to consistently deliver perfect customer experiences is essential to surviving and thriving in the new reality," said Dale Renner, CEO and co-founder of Redpoint Global, in a statement. "Customer experience has become the most important battleground for competitive differentiation, and now brands must be able to deliver that experience digitally. Those who are ambitious, act with urgency, and commit to radical change are the likely winners, and speed and agility are essential. We have long helped our clients deliver innovative customer experiences, and rgOne is the right solution to accelerate the transformation companies must now undertake as they rethink customer journeys."

rgOne provides a continually updated golden record of each consumer, providing context for engaging each customer across any channel at any given moment. Automated machine learning helps deliver highly personalized next-best actions to customers at unmatched speed and scale.

With the rgOne platform, organizations can do the following:

Establish a contextual understanding of each customer;

Adapt faster to customers' ever-changing needs in the proper context;

Personalize messages and offers in real time across all touchpoints and stages of the customer journey; and

Maintain oversight and security of customer data by using a private or hybrid deployment option.