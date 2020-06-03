Narrative Partners with Infutor

Narrative, a data streaming company, has partnered with Infutor, a consumer identity management provider, adding Infutor's Total Mobile Ad IDs (MAID) solution powered by Infutor's TrueSource Digital Device Graph to its marketplace, giving clients access to 350 million digital devices and 2 billion MAID/hashed email pairs.

"Marketers need to better understand their prospects and customers, and they need an elegant way to connect all these disparate identifiers," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative, in a statement. "By using the rich mobile data provided by Infutor's Total Mobile Ad IDs, Narrative's marketplace clients can tap those insights that will help expand their ability to reach consumers across mobile devices, create consistent omnichannel messaging, improve onboarding rates for digital and programmatic targeting, and empower device linking and identity resolution."

"As reliance on third-party cookies declines and the focus on people-based marketing increases, getting identity resolution right is critical to today's marketing strategies," said Gary Walter, CEO of Infutor, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Narrative, as our Total Mobile Ad ID solution’s robust dataset further enhances the Narrative data streaming platform enabling brands and marketers to extend their digital reach and deliver better individual customer experiences."