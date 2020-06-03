Mediafly Sales Enablement & Content Management Is Now SAP-Endorsed

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, has seen its Mediafly Sales Enablement & Content Management Platform become an SAP-endorsed app. Mediafly is now available on SAP App Center, SAP's digital marketplace for partner innovations.

Mediafly's app empowers in-person and virtual sellers using the SAP Sales Cloud to increase customer adoption.

"Many other sales enablement apps claim a high degree of integration with customer experience offerings like the SAP Sales Cloud solution, but few if any others truly work that way right out of the box or drive added value for sales reps," says Tony Kavadas, executive vice president of global sales and alliances at Mediafly, in a statement. "By having Mediafly's platform on SAP App Center, our customers have yet another way to integrate with SAP solutions and experience the usefulness of the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, in-person or virtual, allowing them to get more value from their investment." "Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise," said Tom Roberts, senior vice president of partner solution success at SAP, in a statement. "We applaud Mediafly on achieving endorsed app status for its Sales Enablement & Content Management Platform. Partners like Mediafly are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers quickly, easily, and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and the support of SAP."

Companies can also combine Mediafly with SAP Litmos solutions.