Bynder Acquires Video Creation Platform Provider We Adapt

Bynder, a digital asset management (DAM) provider, has acquired We Adapt, a cloud-based video content creation solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the addition of We Adapt, renamed Video Brand Studio, Bynder can now offer a single platform to scale on-brand content capabilities across print, images, and video.

Once fully integrated, Video Brand Studio will be available as an optional add-on alongside Digital Brand Templates and Print Brand Templates. The integrations Video Brand Studio offers with digital advertising platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram complement Bynder's other downstream integrations to provide customers an integrated process for content creation, management, and distribution and greater insights into creative performance through online video campaign performance data.