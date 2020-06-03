Bynder Acquires Video Creation Platform Provider We Adapt
Bynder, a digital asset management (DAM) provider, has acquired We Adapt, a cloud-based video content creation solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the addition of We Adapt, renamed Video Brand Studio, Bynder can now offer a single platform to scale on-brand content capabilities across print, images, and video.
Once fully integrated, Video Brand Studio will be available as an optional add-on alongside Digital Brand Templates and Print Brand Templates. The integrations Video Brand Studio offers with digital advertising platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram complement Bynder's other downstream integrations to provide customers an integrated process for content creation, management, and distribution and greater insights into creative performance through online video campaign performance data.
"We are thrilled to welcome We Adapt, its customers, and the entire We Adapt team to the Bynder family," said Bert van der Zwan, CEO of Bynder, in a statement. "We're excited to help our customers streamline production and distribution to get even more varied content to market faster so their teams can focus on the high-value creative work."
"Both Bynder and We Adapt share a common goal to automate and scale the creative and distribution process so marketers can spend more time on high-value projects," said Maarten Boon, founder and CEO of We Adapt, in a statement. "We're joining Bynder to accelerate this vision, and we're looking forward to offering our customers the benefits of best-in-class DAM and creative automation."