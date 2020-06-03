Adzooma Launches Marketplace Platform

Adzooma today launched a digital platform called Adzooma Marketplace, which brings together businesses and marketing agencies across industries and communication specialties.

Adzooma will be working with independent and specialist agencies, with expertise ranging from search engine optimization, conversion rate optimization to content marketing, web design, and much more. All listed agencies will be evaluated by Adzooma before they can appear on the Adzooma Marketplace platform.