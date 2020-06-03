Adzooma Launches Marketplace Platform
Adzooma today launched a digital platform called Adzooma Marketplace, which brings together businesses and marketing agencies across industries and communication specialties.
Adzooma will be working with independent and specialist agencies, with expertise ranging from search engine optimization, conversion rate optimization to content marketing, web design, and much more. All listed agencies will be evaluated by Adzooma before they can appear on the Adzooma Marketplace platform.
Our Marketplace platform solution will enable agencies to promote their specialism and really get their talent and expertise in front of U.K. and international businesses," said Rob Wass, co-founder and CEO of Adzooma, in a statement. "For businesses, our new platform will enable them to source agencies to gain the insight, guidance, and expertise they need to improve their digital marketing and fulfil their marketing requirements as well as maximizing their ROI."
