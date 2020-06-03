Sand Studio Introduces Remote Support for Customer Service Teams

Sand Studio, a mobile device management (MDM) solution provider, today launched Remote Support to help customer support staff resolve both software and hardware issues using one unified application.

The solution features augmented reality (AR) camera capability, allowing customer support teams to view what clients are seeing to solve issues with equipment or physical objects, screen sharing, and communication tools.

"With our new Remote Support product, end-users can receive fast and secure support with less required steps," said Anson Shiong, CEO of Sand Studio, in a statement. "Instead of the traditional and agonizing way to solve issues through phone support without actually seeing what's happening on the screen, this new solution will make the entire experience much more pleasant for both sides. The result is greater customer satisfaction scores and lots of valuable time saved for the customer support team."

Using the AR camera, the support staff can see the physical surroundings of a device and place up to eight 3D markers onto real objects.

The remote support solution features screen sharing and a variety of ways for both parties to communicate and exchange essential information. Text, file sharing, and voice recording are also available, and history logs give customer support teams access to a dashboard to see detailed information for every support session, including case owner, session duration, connection status, device details, and more.

End users can also maintain a high level of privacy. Every support session requires a nine-digit code, communication and data transmission are encrypted, and end users can pause screen sharing when sensitive information is involved.